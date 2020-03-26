John Wood Group PLC 56.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

John Wood Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. John Wood Group PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 240 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 56.5% from today’s opening price of 153.35 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 237.15 points and decreased 251.65 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 560.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 100.9 GBX.

John Wood Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 349.07 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 397.94. There are currently 402,645,798 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,219,210. Market capitalisation for LON:WG is £1,101,725,016 GBP.

