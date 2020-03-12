John Wood Group PLC 55.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

John Wood Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. John Wood Group PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 390 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 55.9% from the opening price of 250.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 142 points and decreased 120.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 598.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 229.87 GBX.

John Wood Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 389.32 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 408.73. There are currently 684,939,369 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,966,559. Market capitalisation for LON:WG is £1,652,073,737 GBP.

