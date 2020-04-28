John Wood Group PLC 52.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

John Wood Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. John Wood Group PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 250 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 52.3% from the opening price of 164.15 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 10.25 points and decreased 211.95 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 560.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 100.9 GBX.

John Wood Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 255.82 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 365.08. There are currently 1,520,014,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,485,827. Market capitalisation for LON:WG is £1,171,992,860 GBP.

