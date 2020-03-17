John Wood Group PLC 31.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

John Wood Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. John Wood Group PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 282 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 31.2% from today’s opening price of 215 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 198.3 points and decreased 168.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 598.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 154.75 GBX.

John Wood Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 406.25. There are currently 684,939,369 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,437,782. Market capitalisation for LON:WG is £1,173,986,036 GBP.

