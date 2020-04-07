John Wood Group PLC 3.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

John Wood Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. John Wood Group PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.6% from today’s opening price of 193.05 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 78.75 points and decreased 210.25 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 560.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 100.9 GBX.

John Wood Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 313.31 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 387.16. There are currently 684,939,369 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,992,667. Market capitalisation for LON:WG is £1,410,975,100 GBP.

