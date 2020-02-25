John Wood Group PLC 11% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

John Wood Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. John Wood Group PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 360 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.0% from the opening price of 404.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25.5 points and increased 34.9 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 598.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 314 GBX.

John Wood Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 399.24 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 412.69. There are currently 684,939,369 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,175,960. Market capitalisation for LON:WG is £2,724,003,954 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn