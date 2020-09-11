John Menzies plc 84% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

John Menzies plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MNZS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. John Menzies plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set their target price at 210 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 84.0% from the opening price of 114.13 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 14.67 points and decreased 8.63 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 489.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 66.9 GBX.

John Menzies plc has a 50 day moving average of 124.74 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 226.07. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 248,462. Market capitalisation for LON:MNZS is £96,787,101 GBP.

