John Laing Group PLC 19.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

John Laing Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JLG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. John Laing Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 425 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.8% from the opening price of 354.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 24.8 points and decreased 7.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 402.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 278.2 GBX.

John Laing Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 340.65 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 365.10. There are currently 493,000,636 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,031,209. Market capitalisation for LON:JLG is £1,750,152,257 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn