John Bean Technologies Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

John Bean Technologies Corporat with ticker code (JBT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 98.6. Now with the previous closing price of 100.3 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 101.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.63. The market cap for the company is $3,314m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.jbtc.com

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection. The company also provides processing solutions for extracting, mixing, blending, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, filling, closing, sealing, and final packaging, as well as processing equipment; preservation systems; and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, and juices. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing and warehouse facilities; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. Further, the company provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and aircraft ground power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding. Additionally, it offers airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company provides its products under the DSI, Stein, THERMoFIN, GYRoCOMPACT, JSO Jet Stream, Double D, Revoband, FLoFREEZE, ADVANTEC, SuperTRAK, and READYGo trademarks; and Frigoscandia and various other brands. It markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. John Bean Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

