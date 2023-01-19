John Bean Technologies Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

John Bean Technologies Corporat with ticker code (JBT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 85 calculating the mean target price we have 105. Given that the stocks previous close was at 101.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 92.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 103.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,144m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jbtc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,251m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions. The company also provides processing solutions for extracting, mixing, blending, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, filling, closing, sealing, and final packaging, as well as processing equipment; and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, and juices. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. Further, the company provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and defense cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and aircraft ground power and cooling systems; and fixed equipment for passenger boarding. Additionally, it offers airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, defense forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. John Bean Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.