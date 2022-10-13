Follow us on:

John Bean Technologies Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

John Bean Technologies Corporat with ticker code (JBT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 118.25. Now with the previous closing price of 91.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The 50 day MA is 101.89 and the 200 day moving average is 115.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,895m. Find out more information at: https://www.jbtc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,729m based on the market concensus.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions. The company also provides processing solutions for extracting, mixing, blending, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, filling, closing, sealing, and final packaging, as well as processing equipment; and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, and juices. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. Further, the company provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and defense cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and aircraft ground power and cooling systems; and fixed equipment for passenger boarding. Additionally, it offers airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, defense forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. John Bean Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

