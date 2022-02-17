John Bean Technologies Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

John Bean Technologies Corporat with ticker code (JBT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 102 calculating the average target price we see 154.17. With the stocks previous close at 134.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is 146.69 while the 200 day moving average is 146.56. The market cap for the company is $4,300m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.jbtc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,940m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection. The company also provides processing solutions for extracting, mixing, blending, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, filling, closing, sealing, and final packaging, as well as processing equipment; and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, and juices. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing and warehouse facilities. Further, the company provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and aircraft ground power and cooling systems; and fixed equipment for passenger boarding. Additionally, it offers airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. It markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. John Bean Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.