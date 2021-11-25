John Bean Technologies Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.7% Downside

John Bean Technologies Corporat found using ticker (JBT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 173 and 92 with the average target price sitting at 148.33. With the stocks previous close at 171.78 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 155.1 and the 200 day moving average is 143.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,392m. Find out more information at: http://www.jbtc.com

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection. The company also provides processing solutions for extracting, mixing, blending, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, filling, closing, sealing, and final packaging, as well as processing equipment; and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, and juices. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing and warehouse facilities. Further, the company provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and aircraft ground power and cooling systems; and fixed equipment for passenger boarding. Additionally, it offers airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. It markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. John Bean Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.