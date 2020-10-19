JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential -50.7% Downside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi found using ticker (JKS) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 14.21 with the average target price sitting at 32.99. With the stocks previous close at 66.87 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -50.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.74. The company has a market cap of $3,109m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jinkosolar.com

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn