JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.1% Downside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi found using ticker (JKS) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27.55 and 5.78 calculating the average target price we see 19.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.43 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -17.1%. The day 50 moving average is 21.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.25. The company has a market cap of $1,088m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.jinkosolar.com

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.

