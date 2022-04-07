Twitter
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi found using ticker (JKS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 11.68 with the average target price sitting at 51.11. With the stocks previous close at 49.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day MA is 46.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,326m. Find out more information at: https://www.jinkosolar.com

The potential market cap would be $2,408m based on the market concensus.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.

