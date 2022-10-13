Follow us on:

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi with ticker code (JKS) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 94.42 and 14.88 with a mean TP of 60.71. With the stocks previous close at 48.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.24. The market cap for the company is $2,420m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.jinkosolar.com

The potential market cap would be $3,003m based on the market concensus.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.

