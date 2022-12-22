JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi with ticker code (JKS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 94.42 and 14.88 with a mean TP of 59.82. With the stocks previous close at 48.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is 48.36 and the 200 day moving average is 55.16. The company has a market cap of $2,421m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jinkosolar.com

The potential market cap would be $2,957m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.