JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi with ticker code (JKS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94.42 and 14.88 calculating the average target price we see 59.82. Now with the previous closing price of 50.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.67 and the 200 day moving average is 54.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,510m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jinkosolar.com

The potential market cap would be $2,977m based on the market concensus.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.