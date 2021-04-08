Twitter
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi found using ticker (JKS) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 11.61 calculating the average target price we see 49.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.85. The market cap for the company is $1,800m. Company Website: http://www.jinkosolar.com

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.

