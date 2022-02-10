JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi with ticker code (JKS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74.53 and 11.68 with the average target price sitting at 49.35. Now with the previous closing price of 41.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The day 50 moving average is 44.79 and the 200 day MA is 47.14. The company has a market cap of $2,068m. Find out more information at: https://www.jinkosolar.com

The potential market cap would be $2,436m based on the market concensus.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.