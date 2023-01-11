JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi with ticker code (JKS) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86.89 and 14.88 and has a mean target at 59.36. With the stocks previous close at 53.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.8. The company has a market cap of $2,840m. Company Website: https://www.jinkosolar.com

The potential market cap would be $3,158m based on the market concensus.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.