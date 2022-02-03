JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi found using ticker (JKS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74.53 and 11.68 with a mean TP of 49.35. Now with the previous closing price of 44.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day MA is 46.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,025m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jinkosolar.com

The potential market cap would be $2,227m based on the market concensus.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.