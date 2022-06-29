JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential -22.7% Downside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi found using ticker (JKS) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 73.49 and 11.68 with the average target price sitting at 52.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.87 this indicates there is a potential downside of -22.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.7 and the 200 day moving average is 50.69. The company has a market cap of $3,237m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.jinkosolar.com

The potential market cap would be $2,503m based on the market concensus.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.