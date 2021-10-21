Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi with ticker code (JKS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80.2 and 9.23 with a mean TP of 43.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.56 this indicates there is a potential downside of -21.0%. The day 50 moving average is 47.83 while the 200 day moving average is 44.9. The company has a market cap of $2,649m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jinkosolar.com

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi - Consensus Indicates Potential -6.3% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.