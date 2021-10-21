JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.0% Downside

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limi with ticker code (JKS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80.2 and 9.23 with a mean TP of 43.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.56 this indicates there is a potential downside of -21.0%. The day 50 moving average is 47.83 while the 200 day moving average is 44.9. The company has a market cap of $2,649m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jinkosolar.com

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People’s Republic of China.