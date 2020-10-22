Jianpu Technology Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.4% Upside

Jianpu Technology Inc. found using ticker (JT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.13 and 1.13 calculating the mean target price we have 1.13. With the stocks previous close at 0.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.4%. The day 50 moving average is 0.57 while the 200 day moving average is 0.68. The company has a market cap of $151m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.jianpu.ai

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users’ financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

