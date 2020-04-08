JetBlue Airways Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 97.3% Upside

JetBlue Airways Corporation with ticker code (JBLU) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 15.25. Now with the previous closing price of 7.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 97.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.8 while the 200 day moving average is 17.27. The market cap for the company is $2,363m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.jetblue.com

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

