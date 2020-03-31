JetBlue Airways Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 69.2% Upside

JetBlue Airways Corporation with ticker code (JBLU) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 10 and has a mean target at 16.5. Now with the previous closing price of 9.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.64 while the 200 day moving average is 17.6. The company has a market cap of $2,423m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jetblue.com

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

