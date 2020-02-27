JetBlue Airways Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

JetBlue Airways Corporation with ticker code (JBLU) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 17 and has a mean target at 23.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.85 and the 200 day MA is 18.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,718m. Company Website: http://www.jetblue.com

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

