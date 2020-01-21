JetBlue Airways Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

JetBlue Airways Corporation found using ticker (JBLU) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 21.87. Now with the previous closing price of 19.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day MA is 18.85 and the 200 day moving average is 18.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,410m. Find out more information at: http://www.jetblue.com

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.