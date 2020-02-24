JetBlue Airways Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

JetBlue Airways Corporation with ticker code (JBLU) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 17 with a mean TP of 23.13. With the stocks previous close at 20.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day MA is 19.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,816m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jetblue.com

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

