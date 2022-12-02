Jet2 PLC 26.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Jet2 PLC with ticker (LON:JET2) now has a potential upside of 26.2% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 1,350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jet2 PLC share price of 996 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 26.2%. Trading has ranged between 637 (52 week low) and 1,434 (52 week high) with an average of 1,130,843 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,171,199,752.



Jet2 plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The Company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. The Company’s brands include Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, Indulgent Escapes, VIBE and Jet2.com.







