Jerash Holdings (US) – Consenus Indicates Potential 138.7% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) found using ticker (JRSH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 with a mean TP of 10. With the stocks previous close at 4.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 138.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.91 while the 200 day moving average is 6.05. The company has a market cap of $51m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jerashholdings.com
Jerash Holdings (US), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Rochester, New York.