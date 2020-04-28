Jerash Holdings (US) – Consenus Indicates Potential 112.8% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) found using ticker (JRSH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 112.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.96 and the 200 day moving average is 6.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $51m. Company Website: http://www.jerashholdings.com

Jerash Holdings (US), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Rochester, New York.

