Jerash Holdings (US) – Consenus Indicates Potential 110.5% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) with ticker code (JRSH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 and has a mean target at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 110.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.17 and the 200 day MA is 6.2. The market cap for the company is $54m. Find out more information at: http://www.jerashholdings.com
Jerash Holdings (US), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Rochester, New York.