Jerash Holdings (US) – Consenus Indicates Potential 110.5% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) with ticker code (JRSH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 and has a mean target at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 110.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.17 and the 200 day MA is 6.2. The market cap for the company is $54m. Find out more information at: http://www.jerashholdings.com

Jerash Holdings (US), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn