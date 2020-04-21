Jerash Holdings (US) – Consenus Indicates Potential 110.5% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) with ticker code (JRSH) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 110.5%. The 50 day MA is 5.15 and the 200 day MA is 6.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $53m. Company Website: http://www.jerashholdings.com

Jerash Holdings (US), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Rochester, New York.

