Jerash Holdings (US) – Consenus Indicates Potential 107.0% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) with ticker code (JRSH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 107.0%. The 50 day MA is 5.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $54m. Company Website: http://www.jerashholdings.com

Jerash Holdings (US), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Rochester, New York.

