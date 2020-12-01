Jerash Holdings (US) – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.5% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) with ticker code (JRSH) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 8. With the stocks previous close at 5.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $62m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jerashholdings.com

Jerash Holdings (US) , through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.