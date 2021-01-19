Jerash Holdings (US) – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) found using ticker (JRSH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 8 and has a mean target at 8. With the stocks previous close at 5.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.1%. The 50 day MA is 5.61 while the 200 day moving average is 4.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $66m. Visit the company website at: http://www.jerashholdings.com

Jerash Holdings (US), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.