Jerash Holdings (US) – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.0% Upside

Jerash Holdings (US) with ticker code (JRSH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 and has a mean target at 8. With the stocks previous close at 5.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.83 and the 200 day MA is 5.11. The market cap for the company is $70m. Find out more information at: http://www.jerashholdings.com

Jerash Holdings (US), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.