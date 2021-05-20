JD.com – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.0% Upside

JD.com found using ticker (JD) now have 38 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 144.97 and 84.98 with the average target price sitting at 107.37. With the stocks previous close at 69.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 85.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $108,731m. Find out more information at: http://www.jd.com

JD.com operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women’s shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men’s shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OCT pharmaceutical products, nutritional supplements, healthcare services, and other healthcare equipment; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products and installation and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party merchants to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, third-party merchants, and other business partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers, as well as online-to-offline solutions. JD.com offers its products through its website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2020, JD.com operated fulfillment centers with a network of approximately 900 warehouses in various counties and districts in China. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.