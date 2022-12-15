Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

JD.com – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

JD.com with ticker code (JD) now have 38 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 122.18 and 50.08 calculating the average target price we see 78.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The day 50 moving average is 48.82 while the 200 day moving average is 56.15. The market cap for the company is $105,692m. Company Website: https://www.jd.com

The potential market cap would be $143,574m based on the market concensus.

JD.com provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; and provides asset management services for logistics property investors. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com in January 2014. JD.com was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

