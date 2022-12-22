JD.com – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.5% Upside

JD.com with ticker code (JD) have now 38 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 121.61 and 49.84 calculating the average target price we see 78.16. Now with the previous closing price of 58.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.55 and the 200 day moving average is 55.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $106,273m. Visit the company website at: https://www.jd.com

The potential market cap would be $142,916m based on the market concensus.

JD.com provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; and provides asset management services for logistics property investors. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com in January 2014. JD.com was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.