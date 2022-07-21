JD.com – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.3% Upside

JD.com with ticker code (JD) now have 37 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 114.95 and 49.48 with a mean TP of 84.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.96. The company has a market cap of $97,797m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.jd.com

The potential market cap would be $131,351m based on the market concensus.

JD.com provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; and provides asset management services for logistics property investors. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com in January 2014. JD.com was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.