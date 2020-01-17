JD Sports Fashion PLC 7.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

JD Sports Fashion PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. JD Sports Fashion PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 930 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.8% from today’s opening price of 863 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 53.6 points and increased 92.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 890 GBX while the 52 week low is 430 GBX.

JD Sports Fashion PLC has a 50 day moving average of 803.65 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 692.98. There are currently 973,233,160 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,548,963. Market capitalisation for LON:JD is £8,587,809,641 GBP.