JD Sports Fashion PLC 33.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

JD Sports Fashion PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. JD Sports Fashion PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 925 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 33.3% from today’s opening price of 694 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 161.6 points and decreased 106.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 890 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 436.5 GBX.

JD Sports Fashion PLC has a 50 day moving average of 841.47 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 731.45. There are currently 973,233,160 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,997,218. Market capitalisation for LON:JD is £6,616,038,902 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn