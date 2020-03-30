JD Sports Fashion PLC 26.7% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

JD Sports Fashion PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:JD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. JD Sports Fashion PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 600 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 26.7% from today’s opening price of 473.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 247.5 points and decreased 362.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 890 GBX while the year low share price is currently 274.7 GBX.

JD Sports Fashion PLC has a 50 day moving average of 735.74 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 723.22. There are currently 973,233,160 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,169,295. Market capitalisation for LON:JD is £4,371,763,473 GBP.

