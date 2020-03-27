JD Sports Fashion PLC 19.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

JD Sports Fashion PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. JD Sports Fashion PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 620 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.6% from the opening price of 518.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 265.4 points and decreased 316 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 890 GBX while the 52 week low is 274.7 GBX.

JD Sports Fashion PLC has a 50 day moving average of 743.12 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 723.58. There are currently 973,233,160 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,016,991. Market capitalisation for LON:JD is £4,819,450,727 GBP.

