JD Sports Fashion PLC 11.9% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

JD Sports Fashion PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:JD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. JD Sports Fashion PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 570 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.9% from the opening price of 509.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 216.2 points and decreased 365.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 890 GBX while the year low share price is currently 274.7 GBX.

JD Sports Fashion PLC has a 50 day moving average of 645.08 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 718.21. There are currently 1,930,995,313 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,748,417. Market capitalisation for LON:JD is £4,971,021,812 GBP.

