JD SPORTS FASHION ORD 0.25P – Consensus Indicates Potential -45.3% Downside

JD SPORTS FASHION ORD 0.25P with EPIC code (LON:JD) have now 7 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £5.80 and £3.55 meaning the average target price is £5.06. Now with the previous closing price of £9.24 this would indicate that there is a downside of -45.3%. The day 50 moving average is £9.31 and the 200 day MA is £8.75. The company has a market capitalisation of £9b. Company Website: http://www.jd.com

JD Sports Fashion engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Chausport, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Perry Sport and Aktiesport, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, Livestock, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Mainline, Blacks, Millets, GO Outdoors, Tiso, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; and offers management consultancy services. The company operates 2,636 stores. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Dubai, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.